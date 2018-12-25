Main reason for Jose Mourinho’s resignation known

The English media found out the reason of dismissal of the former head coach of Manchester United Jose Mourinho.

According to The Times, the Portuguese specialist was dismissed after one of the key team players called the club’s executive vice- chairman Ed Woodward and asked to change the head coach. Before that, dismissal of Jose Mourinho release was not on the agenda, but after that demand, the executive vice- chairman contacted the owner of the club Avram Glazer, who gave his consent. To note, Manchester United have to pay 25 million euros for the Portuguese coach for breaking the contract early.

To remind, Former England midfielder Ole Gunnar Welsher has been appointed as head coach of Manchester United, who signed a contract until the summer of 2019.