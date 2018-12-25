Cristiano Ronaldo to miss upcoming game

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo will not take part in the game with Atalanta in the Italian championship.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, team’s chief coach Massimiliano Allegri has decided to give the 33-year-old player some extra rest. In the current season, Ronaldo played in 22 games in total, scoring 12 goals and making 8 effective transfers.

Atalanta – Juventus match is scheduled for December 26. After 17 rounds in the championship, Juventus is leading the tournament table with 49 points, while Atalanta occupies the 9th place with 24 points.