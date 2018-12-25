Pashinyan receives business representatives (video)

A reception for business community of Armenia was organized on behalf of acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of New Year and Christmas. Pashinyan congratulated and conveyed best wishes to the business representatives on the upcoming holidays. In his congratulatory address the acting PM spoke about the economic results of 2018 and expectations from 2019.

“Honorable representatives of business community,

I am glad to meet you. Let me first thank you for your works in 2018, because 2018 was a year full of political developments, but one of its uniqueness was that, in fact, no economic shocks occurred in our country. It is also thank to the exceptional efforts of the business community and the Government highly appreciates it. Good opportunities have been created for raising public-private relations to a new level.

I can record that people holding top positions in Armenia have no and in the future will have no group or personal economic interests. The key issue for the Government is ensuring the success of all the companies operating in Armenia. We want all the companies in Armenia to record maximally great profits in 2019 in order they can pay more taxes to the Republic of Armenia.

Out country has great ambitions today and you will be the once to fund the major goals and aspirations, I mean exclusively legal funding, because I want to once again emphasize that any businessman or company in Armenia is free from any corrupt obligation.

2018 will remain as a positive year in history and memories of people, and I wish that 2019 become more positive. We hope that together we will be able to achieve that goal.

Happy New Year and Christmas. Thank you,” Pashinyan concluded his speech.