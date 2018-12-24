FIDE President provides extra place for Armenia

As reported by the Armenian Chess Federation, on December 26-31, Levon Aronyan, Vladimir Akopian, Gabriel Sargsyan, Hrant Melkumyan, Tigran L. Petrosyan, Robert Hovhannisyan, Aram Hakobyan, Elina Danielyan, Lilit Mkrtchyan and Maria Gevorgyan will participate in the rapid and blitz chess world men’s and women’s championships in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

According to the tournament charter, men chess players with the coefficient of 2500 and more, and women with 2200 and more coefficient have right to participate in the championship. National champions also have the right to participate in the tournament.

Only the FIDE President A. Dvorkovich can authorize the chess players with the coefficient of less than 2500 to participate in the tournament. According to his decision, our chess player, FIDE master Vahe Danielyan was given the opportunity to take part in the tournament.