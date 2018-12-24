Pietrodarchi to give present to Armenian audience again

On December 25, night with emotional surprises is expected for the music lovers. The Italian bandeonist Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi will perform at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall with the Armenian State Symphonic Orchestra.

The New Year’s Eve visit of the Italian bandeonist to Yerevan has become traditional and awaited.

“I forgot how many times I have visited your fantastic country. I love Armenia, the hospitable Armenians, young, but mature musicians of the Armenian State Symphonic Orchestra, who are constantly improving, I love my friend Sergey Smbatyan with whom we meet not only in Armenia, but also in different countries. It’s a great pleasure for me to play with them,” says Mario.

It is not the first time that the musician celebrates his birthday in Armenia. “I have many Armenian friends and I have to say that celebrating the birthday in Armenia has another taste and smell,” said Mario and added, “I would be happy to spend my birthday here every year.”

This year’s program, according to Mario, is more Italian. It includes Ennio Morricone, Martin Palmer, Roberto Di Marino, Astor Piazzolla, and as always, surprises.