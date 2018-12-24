Issue of Aram 23 not resolved yet (video)

According to the artistic director of the “Little Singers of Armenia” choir Tigran Hekekyan, the left side of the building at Aram Street 23 becomes separated from the building. According to Hekekyan, they have applied to all the relevant bodies, and a criminal case has been initiated.

Nikol Pashinyan also visited here and mentioned that they would start the work. But no action has been taken so far.

“Little Singers of Armenia” international association has written a letter to the Ministry of Culture, the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, the Chief of the Migration Department, the Yerevan Mayor and the Chief Architect Artur Meschian.

“At the end of the letter we wrote, we demand a quick and final solution to the question, otherwise it would mean that the prime minister’s order does not take place.” The only answer that they got was from Khanshinutyun, and it was a strange answer which, according to them, did not correspond to the reality.

Moreover, Tigran Hekekyan added that the cause of the collapse of this building would be the indifference and sluggishness of the current authorities.