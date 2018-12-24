Hranush Kharatyan: NSS is still perceived as KGB

According to ethnographer Hranush Kharatyan, the summaries of the 100th anniversary of Armenia’s security structures are strange. “There was no negative assessment, it is not said that at least 50 thousand people died during the last century because of the KGB.”

According to her, the society still perceives the NSS as KGB. According to human rights activist Vardan Harutyunyan, today’s and former authorities are the heirs of former KGB, and that is why a revolution took place. Human rights activist Artur Sakunts, in his turn, mentions that over the past 30 years, the NSS has worked on this logic. “Now, after the velvet revolution, they must declare publicly that they are not the heirs of the KGB.”