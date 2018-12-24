Andranik Karapetyan wins Olympic medals

The fifth weightlifting championship of the Qatar Cup was held in Doha.

Andranik Karapetyan, representing Armenia in the 81kg weight class, showed 341kg (161 + 180kg) result and took the 3rd place.

The Doha Tournament was the last “test” for our weightlifters in the ending year. They will start preparations for the new season starting from January 15 with a training camp in Tsaghkadzor. The first serious championship will be the European Championship, which kicks off on April 5 in Batumi, Georgia.