Giro Manoyan: There is no reason to be optimistic about the upcoming year (video)

Today, Giro Manoyan, head of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun (ARF) Hay Dat and Political Affairs Office, expressed an opinion during the press conference that there is no reason to be optimistic about the upcoming year. “Even though there is no issue of legitimacy of the authorities, external pressures will increase over the Artsakh issue.”

Summing up the passing year, he mentioned that huge developments did not take place, given our internal developments, but those internal developments allowed us to negotiate with Azerbaijan otherwise. “What has been said in Vienna and St. Petersburg, the Azerbaijani president denies. There will be pressure from the United States on the Artsakh issue in the near future. I do not say that the Armenian side will make concessions, but there will be pressures. I do not think we should avoid agreements in Vienna and St. Petersburg.

As for the participation of Artsakh in the negotiations, Manoyan stressed that Artsakh’s participation is important, but it is another matter how it will be imposed on Azerbaijan. “We have always attached importance to Artsakh’s participation, but Artsakh’s participation cannot substitute for Armenia’s participation, and Armenia’s participation cannot substitute for Artsakh’s participation.”