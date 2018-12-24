Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles

On December 24, the Road Department of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Georgia informs the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia that Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles as of 10:00.
