Marcos Pizzelli – Armenia’s best football player

Today, Football Federation of Armenia summed up the results of the “Best Player of the Year 2018.”

As reported by the press service of the federation, having scored 171 points, Armenia’s national team and Kazakhstan’s Aktobe midfielder Marcos Pizzelli has been named the best footballer of Armenia in 2018 with 171 points.

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is in the second place with 119 points.

Sargis Adamyan, the forward of the German “Jahn Regensburg” club, is on the third place with 32 points.

The FFA has also summarized the results of “Best Coach of the Year 2018.” So, Pyunik’s head coach Andrei Talalayev was named the best coach in 2018. The head coach of the Armenian national team Armen Gyulbudaghyants is on the second place with 60 points.

Both, Vardan Bichakhchyan, head coach of Gyumri Shirak, and Aram Voskanyan, head coach of Alashkert, scored 55 points. Vardan Bichakhchyan’s name was mentioned in the first place in the ballot boxes, thanks to which he occupied the third place.