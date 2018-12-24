The 911 hotline summarizes the past week.

258 cases were registered from December 17 to 23, at the RA National Center for Emergency Management of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 112 of which were emergency.

115 household calls, 44 fire and 54 road accidents were recorded during the mentioned period, causing 3 deaths and 76 injured and 12 survivors were rescued by rescue operations

6 cases of poisoning were registered during the week, as a result of which 15 people were injured.

Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia urges us to be as vigilant as possible and maintain the basic rules of safety.