President of Kyrgyzstan sends congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov has sent a congratulatory message to acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the victory of “My step” alliance in the early parliamentary elections.

“I heartily congratulate you on the confident victory of “My step” alliance led by you. The results of the elections reflect the trust of the people in the reforms and positive actions carried out by you.

I am confident that the relations between Kyrgyzstan and Armenia based on mutual respect will continue developing in the future for the benefit of the two peoples.

I wish you good health, long life, success in state activities and peace and prosperity to the friendly Armenian people”.