Transport issue in Yerevan to not be solved for at least two years

Yerevan mayor Hayk Marutyan told journalists on possible problems in case of heavy snowfall.

“We must understand whether Sanitec will be able to solve these problems or not. We all get bad waste management from the former authorities.”

According to the mayor, they visited Sanitec and recorded that the amount of equipment needed for such heavy winter is missing. He mentioned that they have agreed with road construction companies to provide rental cars to Sanitec.

The mayor touched upon the issue of the street trade and whether the municipality controls the situation.

“From January 1, we will be much stricter against illegal trade and we will bring this phenomena to the minimum.”

A question arises about the metropolitan transport, and when the people will witness the change.

“At least two years are needed to completely change the network, yet we have to finalize the network offered by a foreign company and then send it to another company that will already implement the business network.”

Hayk Marutyan also touches on the budget of the city, in particular the money spent on foreign trips.

“These are not business trips, but trips for training. Yes, I also think that there is a lot of expenses,” said the mayor by mentioning that we go to the optimization of staff. “I personally believe that this optimization should be done first.”