Postage stamp dedicated to 100th anniversary of ARMENPRESS

New postage stamp dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the foundation of ARMENPRESS state news agency was cancelled and put into circulation on December 21.

The cancellation ceremony on the topic of “100th anniversary of the foundation of the telegraph agency of Armenia-Armenpress” was held in ARMENPRESS news agency and was carried out by acting minister of transport, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan, Director of ARMENPRESS Aram Ananyan, Acting Chief Executive Officer of HayPost CJSC Haik Avagyan and President of the Union of Philatelists of Armenia Hovik Musayelyan.

Director of ARMENPRESS Aram Ananyan mentioned that ARMENPRESS is one of the oldest news agencies in Armenia, and added: “For already 100 years the agency provides different, operative and reliable information to its subscribers, partners and the public. It’s worth mentioning that the main hero of ARMENPRESS – be it reporter, journalist, photo-journalist, representative of a new video service, international relations specialist, is depicted on the postage stamp.”

The postage stamp with nominal value of 120 AMD is printed in Cartor printing house in France with the print-run of 30 000 pcs. The author of the stamp’s design is the chief designer of HayPost CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan, and the photographer is Gevorg Perkupekyan from ARMENPRESS. The postage stamp depicts the graphical silhouette of a woman working on a typing machine. The postage stamp represents the combination of light and shade symbolizing the 24-hour work performed behind the scenes by the media professionals.