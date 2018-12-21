 Ani Samsonyan: You should wake up and sleep with garbage images (video)

Ani Samsonyan, member of the “Luys” faction expressed an opinion during the session of the council that the mayor’s statements and actions do not correspond to each other, in particular, the second operator is not involved in the garbage disposal sector.

Samsonyan said: “The issue on Sanitek is not solved. I come to the conclusion that you, Mr. Mayor, do not know how to solve this problem and you cannot clear the city from garbage. I urge all citizens to do flash mob by sending garbage pictures every morning, every evening on your personal and business page. You should wake up and sleep with garbage images.”