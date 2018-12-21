My Step Foundation Board of Trustees holds meeting

The Board of Trustees of the My Step Foundation held a session on December 20 chaired by Anna Hakobyan, wife of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Hakobyan is president of the Board of Trustees of the charitable foundation. Trustees Vahagn Tevosyan, Lena Nazaryan, Serj Tankian, Vahan Vardapetyan, Sara Anjargolyan and Lusine Kasarjian took part in the board session.

Hakobyan noted that the goal of the special session is to discuss the activity of the foundation of the recent months, to present the developed projects and the issues.

Executive director of the foundation Hovhannes Ghazaryan presented the financial report of the past 6 months and then introduced the foundation’s action plan concept to the Board of Trustees. Programs concerning social security, healthcare, education and environmental issues were also presented. Ghazaryan said that the foundation of all projects will be long-term affect.

The board also discussed the procedure and principles of individual citizens’ applications on healthcare issues.

The board also determines its budget limitations and confirmed the staff list.