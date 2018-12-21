Santa Claus’s New Year’s Charity Run

On December 23, at 10:00, the traditional charity run “Kind Run of New Year” will be launched from Republic Square with the joint initiative of Yerevan Municipality, Arm Marathon Foundation and “Try” club, as a result of which the traffic at Shahumyan and Sakharov squares, Vazgen Sargsyan, Nalbandyan, Pushkin, Abovyan streets will be stopped at 10: 00-12: 30.

The profits of the campaign, entitled “Run and Help,” will be directed to philanthropy, Mine-Free Artsakh program of One Armenia NGO aimed at demining operations in Artsakh.

Anyone who wants to participate in the charity run can attend. Children will run 1 km, adults will run 5 km or with team transfer. The fee is 6000 drams for participation. All participants will get Santa Claus uniforms and medals.

For participation you need to fill out an appropriate form and make a payment. For more information, please call 055886637 or write to [email protected]

Applications for participation are accepted until December 22.