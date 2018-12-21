Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan leads Security Council (video)

The Security Council held a session led by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during which wide range of issues relating to Armenia’s security field were discussed, the government reports.

“We need to draw some conclusions on the ongoing developments in the security environment, as well as make decisions on our future security developments, strategies and tactics”, Pashinyan said during the session.

He stated that it is necessary to develop a concrete roadmap for the implementation of these decisions and outline a clear action plan.