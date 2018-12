The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia informs that on December 21, at 09:30, there is snow on the roads of Vayk, Sisian, Goris, Kapan and Meghri regions and at Vardenyats Pass.

The roads of Dilijan are foggy and visibility is 30 meters.

There is black ice on Vardenyats Pass and it is closed for heavy and semi-trailer vehicles.

Other interstate and republican roads of Armenia are open.