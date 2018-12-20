Residence of Armenia’s Deputy Police Chief burglarized

The Yerevan home of Deputy Police Chief of Armenia Hovhannes Kocharyan has been burglarized.
Edgar Janoyan, Chief of the Police Communication, Analysis and Information Department, confirmed this information in a telephone conversation with “A1+.”
