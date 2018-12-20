There is a car from which we benefit, there is a car from which we do not – automechanic (video)

Drivers and car dealers were protesting in front of the government building. They are demanding a meeting with Pashinyan they could donate a second car and pay no taxes till 01.07.2018. After making changes to the Tax Code, the second vehicle will be taxed at a rate of 20% for donations.

The action participants noted that they do not avoid paying taxes, but not for that amount. They have an offer for the government.

“Let’s pay 20-30 000 AMD for each car. There is a car from which we benefit, there is a car that which we do not,” said Vardan Harutyunyan, auto mechanic.

He added that if Private Entrepreneurs are open, that would not be profitable for them. He offered to pay only 20-30 000 AMD at the time of customs clearance.