The International Federation of Football (FIFA) released the new ranking on December 20, and Armenia is ranked 101st.

The Armenian national team has kept its position and continues to share the 101st place with the Mauritanian team.

Belgium is ranked 1st, followed by France and Brazil.

Belgium, 1727 points

France, 1726

Brazil, 1676

Croatia, 1634

England, 1631

Portugal, 1614

Uruguay, 1609

Switzerland, 1599

Spain, 1591

Denmark, 158