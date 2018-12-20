Minister of Education and Science: I love my job very much

Acting Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan does not yet know whether he will remain in the executive body or will become MP.

“There were no quarrels yet, but I love my job very much.”

Arayik Harutyunyan also commented on the rumors that Ruben Hayrapetyan, the new rector of Yerevan State University of Economics, is his friend.

“I met Mr. Hayrapetyan a month ago, he is only 31 years old, he is a professor and this circumstance is enough to appreciate his skills and knowledge,” he said.