GM Manuel Petrosyan, representing Armenia, is the winner of the International Chess Championship in Spain.

After 6 rounds, our chess player has scored 5,5 points and is leading the table. His next opponent will be Spanish Grandmaster, who has just as many points, but with more coefficients.

International Master Tigran K. Harutyunyan wins his opponent in the current round and scored 5 points.

Our third chess player, grandmaster Vahe Baghdasaryan is in the 113th place with 2.5 points earned.