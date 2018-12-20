SURVEY: Who will head NA Standing Committees?

In the first session of the newly formed National Assembly, the chairmen of the Standing Committees will also be elected.

Moreover, it is highly probable that as the number of deputies in the National Assembly of the 7th convocation is 27 more than the previous convocation of the National Assembly, the number of standing committees will also be increased.

There were nine standing committees in the previous convocation parliament. In the current parliament, there will be at least 10, possibly 11 standing committees.

The purpose of our survey is to find out who the public would like to see in those key positions.