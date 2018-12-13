Artur Alexanyan not to participate in Armenian Championship

The Greco-Roman wrestling Armenian championship will take place on December 24-25 at the former “Mika” sports complex. The press service of the Armenian Wrestling Federation informs.

The Armenian freestyle wrestling championship will be held in the same gym December 25-26.

As it was known to A1 +, all the strongest wrestlers of Armenia should participate in the championships, except for Artur Alexanyan, who is currently recovering in the United States after the injury. He has been relived from the championship by the head coach of the Armenian team Levon Julfalakyan.