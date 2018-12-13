Armenian Chess Federation publishes names of participants of championship

The Armenian Chess Federation has published the names of the participants of the Armenian Championships in 2019.

Robert Hovhannisyan, Hayk Martirosyan, Zaven Andriasian, Arman Pashikian and Tigran L. Petrosyan, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan, Manuel Petrosyan, Aram Hakobyan, Tigran Harutyunyan and Shant Sargsyan will represent Armenia in the men’s championship.

Maria Kursova, Siranush Ghukasyan, Maria Gevorgyan, Anna Khachatryan, Susanna Gaboyan, Mariam Avetisyan, Mariam Mkrtchyan, Arpine Grigoryan, Astghik Hakobyan and Anahit Mkrtchyan will participate in the Women’s Tournament.

The championships will kick off on January 11, 2019.