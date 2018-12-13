Three days after election: Candidate is required to pay sum promised for vote (video)

Who was claiming that giving AMD 10,000 to voters is not a bribe 3 days after the 2017 election?

Which political force declared that it would start street fights 3 days after the 2017 election?

Why were the Communists convinced that there cannot be a fair election in Armenia?

Who has not paid the money promised to the voters 3 days after the 2012 election?

Whom did police pick up in front of CEC 3 days after the 2012 election?

Who announced the name of the new prime minister 3 days after the 2007 election?

What statement did Raffi Hovhannisyan make 3 days after the 2007 election?

Whom did Prime Minister Andranik Margaryan warn that he would not have the post of the Minister of Defense 3 days after the 2003 election?

Who was the only MP of the 1999 parliament?

For what did Hamlet Hovsepyan blame Ruben Gevorgyan 3 days after the 1999 election?

What assessment did international observers make 3 days after the 1995 election?

Answers to all questions are presented in the video:

Let’s refresh our memory by sloganeering the quiz questions.