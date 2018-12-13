Snow on some roads in republic

The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia informs that on December 12, at 15:00, there is snow on the roads of Aparan, Aragats, Chambarak and Vardenyats Pass.

There is snowstorm in Meghri pass and Kuchak highway of Aparan region.

There is black ice on some parts of Vardenyats Pass. As a result, Vardenyants Pass hard-passable for passenger cars, and is closed for semi-trailer vehicles.

Road construction contractors perform cleaning and salt and sand processing on motorways.