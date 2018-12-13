Dispute in Union of Painters (video)

There is a dispute between the governing body and members of the Union of Painters. More than 8 dozen problems have been accumulated in the 80-year structure.

“Over the past 20 years, the union has been governed by the same person, which is strange in the case of an elected position,” says painter Marta Ayvazyan.

Karen Aghamyan, the president of the Union of Painters, has his explanation, which is that the law does not prohibit it.

“Every 5 years the congress has been held and I have been elected. If they did not want it, they did not have to choose me, the law does not rule out that,” he says.

Painters have found drawbacks in the union charter. According to one point, the presence of 100 members is enough for convening and making decisions. At the same time, 100 members represent only 8% of the members of the union.

According to Vahagn Galstyan, there is dept of 30 million for the union, and from where the debts originated are just assumptions.

Karen Aghamyan, in his turn, stated that if they are so heartfelt, why did no one come and asked about the debt?