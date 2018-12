Karen Vardanyan has donated 52 million drams to the children’s resuscitation department

Five artificial respiratory equipment of the last generation from Swiss production are already in the reanimation department of the “S. Astvatsamayr” Medical Center. Benefactor, owner of Grand Holding Karen Vardanyan donated them. The total cost of the equipment is 52 million drams. Thanks to these equipment, numerous children’s lives will be saved. Details are presented in the video.