The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia informs that on December 12, at 08:30, there are closed and hard-passable roads in Armenia.

Vardenyants Pass is closed for trucks.

Spitak’s roads are almost impassable to pass for trucks.

There is black ice on Sotk-Karvachar highway.

There is snow in the Amasia region of Shirak province.

Drivers are advised to travel only through the winter tires.

According to the Georgian Interior Ministry’s Emergency Situations Ministry, Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for trucks.