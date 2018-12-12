LIVE. Rally of Robert Kocharyan’s supporters (video)

Robert Kocharyan’s supporters launched a protest action demanding his release.

The organizer of the rally, Armen Minasyan, urged the policemen approaching them to be careful about the provocateurs around them to avoid clashes.

The organizers did not answer journalists’ questions, saying that they would not say anything, moreover, urged journalists to follow the events and do not obstruct the people to join the action.

In support of Robert Kocharyan’s campaign participants are marching to the prosecutor’s office.