The draw for the 2021 European Championship of U-21 group was held today in Nyon, Switzerland.

Armenia’s team was included in the 1st qualifying group, where its opponents will be the teams of Italy, Sweden, Iceland, Ireland and Luxembourg.

The 2021 European Championship’s qualifying round will kick off on March 18, 2019 and end on October 13, 2020. The final tournament will be held in June 2021, in Hungary and Slovenia.