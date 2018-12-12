Aharon Adibekyan: We will not fight, we do not curse, it’s stupid (video)

The only opposition force is RPA, the rest are revolutionaries, sociologist Aharon Adibekyan told journalists today.

“In the New Parliament, the Bright Armenia says we will be a civilized opposition. What does it mean civilized? That is, we will not fight, we do not curse, it’s stupid,” he said.

“The PAP has always been centrist and pro-government,” said the sociologist and added that the NA has no opposition, therefore, the role of the extra-governmental forces is important. “We have an absolute authoritarian system,” said Aharon Adibekyan