39.54% of voters participate in voting as of 17:00

1 million 25 thousand citizens or 39.54% of voters participated in the voting of the early parliamentary elections of Armenia as of 17:00.

During the parliamentary elections of April 2, 2017, over 1.3 million citizens or 50.93% participated in the voting as of 17:00.

According to large provincial centers and communities with more than thousand voters in the provinces, the most active voter turnout has been registered in Kapan as of now, 31.68%, and the lowest turnout was recorded in Gyumri – 18.22%.