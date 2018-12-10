Grandmother does not find her grandchild’s name in ballot (video)

There was an incident at the 31/58 polling station in Gyumri. One of the voters, after taking the ballot papers and entering the voting booth, noticed that her preferred candidate’s name was not in the ballot.

After that the old woman came out and tried to find out the reason. According to her, one of the members of the commission took that ballot paper and gave another one. The chairman of the commission insists that the woman took the 10th ballot, where the name of one of the candidates was really missing. But the voter says that her ballot was the 11th ballot paper.

More information is in “Tsayg” TV footage.