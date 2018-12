First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan has cast his vote in the early election of parliament.

After voting, when he was asked about the revolution and the activities of the government headed by Nikol Pashinyan, stated: “”It will be a campaign … you are breaking the law.”

And asked about whether he has concerns over the Artsakh issue, he said: Is there anyone among the Armenian people who does not?”

He also stated that he voted for peace.