Small incident at polling station (video)

A small incident was registered at the 8/48 polling station. A citizen could not understand how to choose, so he came out of the voting booth with ballots, saying that it is like a madman.

The committee members explained to him how he should choose. Then the citizen again came out of the voting booth, and after a few moments he asked whether he is allowed to not to choose anyone, and put a blank envelope in the box.

According to Karapet Karapetyan, chairman of the electoral commission, the voter turnout at 8/48 polling station was calm till this incident.