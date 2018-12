Leader of the Menk (We) Alliance MP Aram Sargsyan voted in Ararat village. He said to reporters that he had great mood. “Do you know how much I have dreamt of this day, when our people will freely come to elections on their will, without violations, without taking money and pressures. I have always, and now also, attached importance to fair elections, because in this case everything will be good,” Sargsyan said.