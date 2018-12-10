7.76% of voters participated in voting during 3 hours

201.250 citizens or 7.76% of voters participated in the voting of the snap parliamentary elections as of 11:00, deputy chair of the Central Electoral Commission Laura Galstyan said.

During the parliamentary elections of April 2, 2017, 13.31% of voters participated in the voting as of 11:00.

66.794 out of 849.912 eligible voters in Yerevan participated in the voting.

According to large provincial centers and communities with more than thousand voters in the provinces, the most active voter turnout has been registered in Kapan as of now, 12.71%, and the lowest turnout was recorded in Akhuryan – 5.25%.