His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, visited today 14/11 polling station in Etchmiadzin town to vote in the snap parliamentary elections.

“We have voted with a prayer for our country’s stability, peace and progress in order for our people to live safe, secure and prosperous life, in love and unity. God bless our country and Armenians worldwide”, His Holiness Garegin II told reporters after voting.