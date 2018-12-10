President Sarkissian votes in early parliamentary elections (video)

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian cast his ballot today in the snap parliamentary elections, wishing for the elections to pass freely and independently. He came to the polling station together with spouse Nune Sarkissian.

“I would like to congratulate all citizens of Armenia on this day. This is an important day when the people must express their will. As this is the people’s most important right, therefore, this is a festive day. I hope each of us will fulfill his/her duty by visiting a polling station and electing, moreover, electing freely and independently”, the President said.

He expressed hope that the elections will be held free and independent. “These should be elections for the future. Each voter should think and judge by his/her consciousness, think about his/her family, children, the responsibility he/she bears. And everyone, both the president, the prime minister, the parliament, the ministers, but first of all each citizen bear responsibility for the country’s future. This is a moment for each citizen to demonstrate his/her duty and responsibility. Therefore, I once again want to congratulate you on these elections and wish that elections will be really free and independent”, the President said.