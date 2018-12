Representatives of Armenia perform successfully at the international chess tournament in Rome.

After 6 rounds of the A tournament, Manuel Petrosyan occupies the 1-3rd places with 5 points. Grand Master Vahe Baghdasaryan and IM Tigran Harutyunyan owns 4,5 points each.

Today, the games of the 7th round will be played.

The tournament will end on December 9. The winner will receive 1000 Euros, the second place winner- 800 Euros, the third- 600, the fourth- 500, and the fifth- 400 Euros.