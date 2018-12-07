Mikayel Melkumyan: The polls of Gallup International’s are very distorted (video)

According to Prosperous Armenia Party candidate Gevorg Petrosyan, the campaign has generally been peaceful, unlike previous parliamentary elections. However, shortcomings have also been observed in connection with the posters of political forces.

“I’m deeply convinced that the elders do not pull up posters,” said he and added that he believes it is done by the young people.

Referring to the debate on December 5 at the Public Television, Gevorg Petrosyan mentioned that the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) presented its program provisions, without harming any political force.

The party has opponents, but they have no enemies, says Gevorg Petrosyan and adds that their party leader is a peace-loving person.

According to deputy candidate Mikayel Melkumyan, the polls conducted by “Gelap International” do not present a real picture, and their expectations are different.

It should be noted that according to these polls, the PAP will get 5.7% of votes.

However, the party is positive about the election. They think their power will have a serious representation in the parliament.