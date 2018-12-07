Robert Kocharyan to be arrested (video)

The Court of Appeals has issued its verdict in former President Robert Kocharyan’s trial over his measure of restraint.

The court has ruled to reject the complaints of Kocharyan.

“The first instance court ruling has been left unchanged,” Kocharyan’s lawyer Hayk Alumyan said.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Earlier the first instance court had remanded Kocharyan into pre-trial detention.

Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan was charged by the Special Investigative Service in July 2018 for breaching constitutional order during the 2008 March 1 unrest.