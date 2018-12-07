Zohrab Mnatsakanyan holds meeting with his Estonian counterpart

Armenia’s caretaker FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, taking part in the Milan OSCE Ministerial Meeting, held a meeting with his Estonian counterpart Sven Mikser on December 6.

Issues related to bilateral and multilateral partnership were discussed, the foreign ministry said.

Both sides emphasized readiness to boost the bilateral agenda and enhance mutually-beneficial cooperation. In this context, the sides pointed out the high tech and innovations sector as a priority and highlighted the formation of practice exchange platforms and initiation of projects in this area.

Mnatsakanyan also briefed his Estonian counterpart on the Armenian government’s reforms and achievements.

The parties also addressed the Armenia-EU partnership.

They concurred that the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership is a good milestone for assessing the achievements in this format and outlining prospects for further partnership.