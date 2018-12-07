Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan receives Chinese Ambassador

Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Armenia Tian Erlong, the Yerevan City Hall reports.

During the meeting the Mayor highly appreciated the productive cooperation between Yerevan and the Chinese cities. He said memorandums of cooperation were signed between Yerevan and Beijing, as well as with one of the largest cities of China, Qingdao. The Chinese government has implemented several technical support programs in Armenia and in particular in Yerevan, by providing city buses, ambulance vehicles and other equipment. Hayk Marutyan expressed hope that the Chinese government will continue the programs in different areas, as well as will encourage the Chinese business representatives to invest in Armenia thanks to the activities of the Embassy.

In his turn the Chinese Ambassador congratulated the Yerevan Mayor and his team on assuming office and expressed confidence that this change will contribute to Yerevan’s development. The Ambassador informed that the construction works of new Chinese Embassy in Yerevan will be completed in the near future, and thanked the city authorities for assisting in this process. The sides agreed to continue making efforts to deepen the cooperation between Yerevan and Chinese cities.