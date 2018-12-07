30 years since devastating earthquake

On December 7, 1988, 30 years ago, there was the worst disaster in Armenia. At 11:00 am local time, a devastating earthquake took place in 41 percent of Armenia’s territory, with a magnitude of 10 on the epicenter.

Spitak, Leninakan, Kirovakan, Stepanavan, Spitak, Akhuryan, Gugark, Aragats, Kaliningo, Stepanavan and more than a hundred villages and settlements were completely or partly destroyed.

According to official data, more than 25,000 people died and 500,000 remained homeless. 17 of the housing resources broke down (over 8 million square meters of living area). 230 industrial objects with 82 thousand workplaces were ruined due to the quake. The economic damage of Armenia amounted to 13 billion RUB.

30 years have passed since this terrible event, but there are still families living in makeshift homes.

Today, a requiem service for the victims of the earthquake will be presided over by the Catholicos of All Armenians at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, and the government will hold an extraordinary session in Gyumri.